There are series top, best and trending web series like The Family Man, The Preachers, College Romance, Inside Edge, criminal justice and for the Indian audience to watch during the lockdown.

All the cinema halls have been shut down for last three weeks due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the number of the Coronavirus-infected people, the lockdown is likely to continue for the next couple of weeks and the theatres will be continued to closed during this period.

With the theatres shut, many people across the country are finding it tough to spend the leisurely hours. Some are busy browsing the interest to find the ways to pass this time, while others flocked to popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and Zee5. A few are confused over which web series to watch.

These OTT platforms have churned several quirky, bold, unusual, and intelligent we bseries in the the last decade (2010-2019). They made binge-watching our favourite millennial activity. We bring them the best Indian (Hindi-language) web series to watch.

Here are the top 10 best/trending Indian web series to watch during lockdown:

1. The Family Man: This Amazon Prime series is an action drama starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, this series tells the story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. its well-scripted plot and an amazing array of characters has made it an interesting watch.

2. Pitchers: It was created by The Viral Fever (TVF) much before web series became popular source of entertainment. It was entertaining, relatable, and fast-paced - elements that are crucial to the success of a limited web series. And to date, we are waiting for another season to come out.

3. College Romance: Created by The Timeliners, College Romance is a comedy drama starring Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna and Hira Ashar. It is about three best friends, who look for love, laughs and some lifelong memories while attending college together.

4. Criminal Justice: It is an Indian adaptation of Peter Moffat's Criminal Justice by Shridhar Raghavan. This Hotstar Specials is about sex, drugs, and a gruesome murder. One night stand turns into a nightmare for Aditya, when he wakes up with blood on his hands. The evidence is stacked against him, but he doesn't remember the grisly crime. Is he guilty or not? Answer to this question forms crux.

5. Inside Edge: When you combine cricket and entertainment, the result rarely, if ever disappoints. And so was the case with Inside Edge, which was a gritty take on the politics of the game. The show's strength lay in its characters, who allowed you to get engrossed in the story, even when your interest in the game was minimal.

6. Sacred Games: When its first season aired, Sacred Games became the subject of memes, the source of iconic dialogues, and a lesson in all things 'unsanskaari' - and the audience loved every bit of it. This was perhaps the first Indian web series that convinced the audience to develop theories and analyze everything - including the show titles. Season 2 may not have been as engrossing, but our faith in the show is still strong.

6. Special Ops: This Hotstar Specials is an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey and it is inspired by several missions undertaken by India in the last two decades. In a race against time, Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and his team are on a mission to end a nineteen-year long manhunt.

8. Kota Factory: It is the India's first black-and-white web series presented a hilariously honest story of the infamous coaching institutes of Kota, and the rat race to clear engineering examinations. With refreshing characters (Jeetu Bhaiya FTW!) and relatable dialogues, the series was a reminder of our school friendships and the fear of entrance examinations.

9. Mirzapur: It is a shockingly violent revenge drama, which is much more than a tale of guns and curses because of its unexpected plot twists and fleshed out characters. And while Pankaj Tripathi's ability to nail a layered character was never in question, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma's performances were a pleasant surprise indeed.

10. Permanent Roommates: The show that first introduced us to Mikesh and Tanya, presented the challenges of live-in, long-distance, and marriage. The show indulged its characters as much as it celebrated them, and that made it easier for the audience to fall in love with their unexpectedly warm and relatable romance.

F.L.A.M.E.S, Asur, Apharan, F.A.T.H.E.R.S, Baked, Bang Baaja Baaraat, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Breathe, Pitchers and Haq Se are some other popular series that you can look out for.