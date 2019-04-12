Mohanlal's latest release 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is now the hottest sensation in Mollywood, and the film released on March 28 has already grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box-office. As the climax of 'Lucifer' ended in an open note, audiences have been requesting Prithviraj to make a sequel to the movie since the day of its release.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Murali Gopy, the film's scriptwriter, too had revealed that 'Lucifer' is such a movie which has all the potentials to emerge as a franchise.

"Lucifer is definitely designed as a franchise, and it is very evident from its structure and progression that it is one. I will abstain myself here from giving you any further leads," said Murali Gopy.

Now, it seems that Murali Gopy has discussed the storyline of Lucifer's sequel (L2) with Prithviraj Sukumaran. In a recent Facebook post, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he is having a sleepless night due to a stunning storyline narrated by Murali Gopy.

"I guess when a thought that your writer puts into your head doesn't let you sleep at 2:20 am..as a filmmaker..you know what you want to do next! Murali Gopy Why do you do this to me?" wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his Facebook page.

The Facebook post of Prithviraj Sukumaran along with his sleepy photo has already gone viral on social media platforms, and within five hours, it has racked up more than 25,000 likes. Most of the social media users who have seen the post believe that 'Lucifer 2' is on cards, and Murali Gopy has already started working on the project.

'Lucifer' narrated the story of Stephen Nedumpally (Mohanlal), a politician with grey shades based in South Kerala. In all probabilities, 'Lucifer 2' will be actually a prequel, and it will showcase the dark mysterious past of Stephen before he entered Kerala politics.

In the meantime, 'Lucifer' is continuing its dream run at the theatres and has emerged as the second Rs 100 crore movie for Mohanlal after 'Pulimurugan'. Considering the positive word of mouth and the demand for tickets, 'Lucifer' is expected to break the collection records of 'Pulimurugan' in the coming days.