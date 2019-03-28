Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut directorial venture Lucifer is getting a positive response from everyone, but some viewers feel that the movie appears like Mohanlal's version of Rajinikanth's Petta.

Lucifer is one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies of 2019 and its promos have generated a massive buzz for its release. In a bid to cash in on the hype, the distributors released the film in a large number of screens around the world on March 28. The movie has been success striking a chord with the viewers, by meeting their expectations and curiosity level. It is getting positive reviews from most of the viewers.

The filmgoers say that Lucifer is old wine in a new bottle, but Prithviraj Sukumaran managed to make it engaging and entertaining. The film is the show of Mohanlal. However, a few audiences feel that the actor-turned-director has followed the footsteps of Karthik Subbaraj, who made Petta for Rajinikanth's fans. Prithvi has made this film for the core fans of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Here are the Twitter comments of few fans, who feel that Lucifer is the Mohanlal's version of Rajinikanth's Petta.

HARI‏ @HS_offl

#Lucifer is almost a "Petta - Mohanlal Version". It had a good first half with enough things to cheer, but the second half wasn't great as expected. Film became too predictable at many occasions. Superb cinematography by SujithVasudev and Impressive background score. #Lucifer Few slo-mo shots were terrific. Definitely fans are going to celebrate them for years. On whole Prithvi is a winner even though the script and characters aren't strong. One who enjoyed watching 'L' on screen at least once will not be disappointed after watching Lucifer.

LITTY SIMON @LITTYSIMON

#lucifer review: If Karthik Subbaraj is to Rajinikanth for Petta, #Prithviraj is to #Mohanlal for #L . The first half was extremely well crafted all terms for making and narration but the second half was a let down with cliched sequences. #lucifer #Mohanlal with his screen presence and aura gives us a mass movie and gues another #Pulimurugan is on his way! #IndrajithSukumaran and #TovinoThomas were best picks for me other dan L. And #VivekOberoi seemed to hv put in a lot of effort wid Malayalam and hs 2 applauded

HBKRETURNS‏ @Hbkreturns87

#Lucifer is like petta. Petta was made for core rajini fans. For others it was just an one time watch.Petta was a hit because of rajini power. The same we can expect from lalettan @PrithviOfficial @Mohanlal Hats off to prithiviraj for bringing back the old lalettan charisma.

Shaal‏ @Shaall

#Lucifer with @Mohanlal from @PrithviOfficial reminds me of #petta with @rajinikanth from @karthiksubbaraj Nothing better than this! #FDFS

Rockstar‏ @Rockztar_1