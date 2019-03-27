Before Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, the two were involved in an on and off a relationship and used to break up frequently. Though they married each other later, reportedly, the Duchess of Cambridge benefitted from their last split.

After five years of dating, Prince William and Kate broke up early in 2007. Although she wasn't happy about their break up, that didn't stop the Duchess of Cambridge from exploring news avenue and digging more into her own life.

In Marcia Moody's book "Kate: A biography," the author claimed Kate spent her time attending art exhibits and signed up for a charity challenge that didn't allow her much time to think about Prince William.

In April of that year, the future Duchess of Cambridge set her eyes on joining an all-female rowing team called the Sisterhood. The group, made up of 21 women raised money for children's hospices by competing in a charity event to row across the English Channel.

Former Sisterhood teammate, Emma Sayle told Moody the challenge gave Kate the opportunity to make herself a priority. "Kate was very down and I think the training became her therapy. Kate had always put William first and she said this was a chance to do something for herself."

Two months after joining the team, Kate was spotted spending time with William, and three years later the couple confirmed their engagement. During their ITV interview, Kate noted the split may have been just what she and William needed.

"I think at the time I wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized," she explained. "I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn't think it at the time!" she further added.

Kate and Prince William married in 2011 and are now parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.