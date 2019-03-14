The whole feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has created some noise and has been brewing intensely for the past few days. Now reports are claiming that Kate Middleton wants the coldness between the two to end as soon as possible.

Sources have reported to Vanity Fair that though the two aren't close to each other, Kate Middleton does not want that to be evident in public eyes. Though the royal brothers are not on equal terms, she wants to make sure that Meghan knows that they are on good terms. For Kate, it's about keeping their relationship professional and putting on a show of togetherness," the source told Vanity Fair.

Precisely, the reason why Kate Middleton greeted Meghan Markle with open arms and a kiss at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Meghan was able to interpret the gesture, for, she knew that the world was watching.

Also, it must be noted here that the Duchess's should look united because their household is being divided. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving out of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage. They will be leaving behind Prince William and Kate Middleton and this whole shift is not just a physical separation, they will also be separating their professional household.

"It's not always been easy, there have been issues behind the scenes, but Harry and Meghan want to leave on good terms and Kate especially has been making a real effort," another source told the magazine. The source further added how Kate Middleton is putting in efforts to make sure that the family stays in peace. That, Kate Middleton, does not have any issues with Meghan Markle, was always made clear to the Duchess of Sussex and "she has made it clear to Meghan that she's there for advice or whatever Meghan might need."

Though, the Duchesses are trying to mend their ways, there still are reports that claim that Prince William and Prince Harry are still not on good terms. The whole feud that persists between the two brothers started when Prince William questioned Meghan Markle's sanctity of becoming a member of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex felt that his wife was not being properly respected and till now it is not clear if the brothers have amended the situation.