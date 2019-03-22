Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship sure seems to have a lot of layers to it and secrets as well.

Apparently, Kate Middleton and Prince William made a secret pact after their second major break-up, three years before the Duke of Cambridge officially proposed to her in Kenya, a royal biographer revealed.

Reportedly in her book "The Making of a Royal Romance", royal biographer Katie Nicholl claims that Kate and William secretly agreed to marry right after their second major break-up, three years before the official engagement announcement.

She wrote: "The British press did label Kate 'Waity Katy' which she absolutely hated."

"I suppose what none of us knew was that [she] and William had actually made a secret pact to be married way back in 2007, after they got together after their second major break-up."

"And we know that this is a couple who are very good at keeping secrets."

"So really, Kate had the last laugh, because she's got her prince."

Well, we have to say that a major break up will help you put things into perspective. Prince William may have realized that Kate Middleton was the one for her and didn't want to wait any longer. We have to say that is really romantic. The Royal couple has been going strong for almost a decade now and they still look like they are very much in love. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can take a few tips from them if you ask us.

Especially since there seems to be a feud brewing in the Royal Family that has gotten so out of hand that the Queen herself had to step in to settle it. And even then it doesn't seem like the feud is over between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.