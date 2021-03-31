In one of the shot sequences of the film Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement, Princess Mia watches a presentation of her suitable match so she could continue her royal duties as the next queen of Genovia. Among many other photos, they also display a photo of Prince William.

When Joe, the head of security guard questions why his photo had been included when the Prince from Britain had his own family name to continue, the women answered that they just love to look at him. The fact is that Prince William, Harry are handsome men of the British royal family had been established, and re-established by the British press.

In 2017, when the two brothers visited Canada and clicked photos with the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Daily Mail ran the headline 'You can't have that much handsome in one place!'.

At present, the Royal family of Britain are not having the best of times ever since Meghan Markle and Harry opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the discriminations the Suit actress faced inside the royal gates of Buckingham Palace.

Many have drawn comparison with the time when Princess Diana had opened up about her point of view in a long interview. By the time, the insiders of the royals tried to do some damage control, the worst had already happened, and most of it was no longer just 'flying rumours' since it had been a piece of first-hand information from two former members of the Royal family of Britain.

The latest distraction from inside royal controversy is a new kind of trend started recently to brand Prince William as 'the sexiest bald man', according to a 'Google study'. The Sun reports that cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita conducted the study by searching for how many times the Royal had been called 'sexy' in various online blogs and articles around the internet.

Social media

Meanwhile, in the retweets and comments sections, fans have already started fighting for their favourite actors such as Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, to name a few.

In most private Bollywood award ceremonies too, categories are created just to throw an award to one of the loyal attendants of the show. Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, had been honoured with 'Ageless Beauty' at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 when she was 19.

In 2017, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were awarded the Nothing To Hide award at Star Screen Award. The jokes that followed later, were beyond hilarious.

William's latest win as the sexiest bald man seems no less. At present, a lot of what is happening in the Royal family had had an uncanny resemblance with Karan Johar's popular film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham but that will require another study.