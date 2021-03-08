Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah is finally here. And as expected, it is all set to break all records of previous viewerships. People all across the globe were waiting with bated breath ever since the announcement of their interview was made. And going by the teaser, the interview is going to be an honest tell-all. From facing racism, the royal wedding, suicide thoughts to their equation with the Queen; Harry and Meghan have left nothing for the imagination.

Titled - Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special - the interview had gone an intense bidding war as networks went cut-throat to seal the deal. However, the final bidding went with CBS at an exorbitant amount. As per The Wall Street Journal, CBS is going to pay a license fee of between $7 million and $9 million for airing this interview. The interview came out with agreement between Oprah's production company, Harpo Productions and CBS.

What's more? CBS was also looking at making insane amount of revenue by bidding for advertisement spots. The Wall Street Journal said that CBS was roughly seeking $325,000 for 30 seconds of commercial time. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been paid for the interview.

Harry and Meghan not paid

Neither has any contributions been made to their charity. "Before we get in to it, I just want to make it clear to everybody that even though we're neighbors ... that there has not been an agreement, you don't know what I'm going to ask, and there is no subject that's off-limits and you are not getting paid for this interview."

In the teaser, Oprah reveals that she had asked Meghan Markle to sit with her for an interview, before the royal wedding. However, Meghan had refused to do the interview back then saying, "It's not the right time." Reacting to that, Meghan had said, "I'm so—Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right. There had to be people from the comm sitting there, everything was."