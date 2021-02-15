The Royal couple, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The adorable much in love couple are expecting their second child. Yes, you heard that, right!

Baby Archie is going to be a big brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office confirmed Sunday.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, said in a statement: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Adorable couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the baby announcement most adorably!

The couple's official handle shows Meghan and Harry's monochromic photo sitting near a tree wherein Meghan is seen caressing her baby bump.

The announcement was accompanied by a black and white photograph of a visibly pregnant Meghan lying on the grass with one hand on her stomach and her head resting on the smiling prince's leg. The photo was taken by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

Misan Harriman, a friend of the couple who took the photograph they released, wrote on Twitter: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow."

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."

The duke told chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall in 2019 that he would only have two children for the sake of the planet. Goodall said: "Not too many," and Harry replied: "Two, maximum."

When was Archie born?

Archie was born in May 2019. Since ending their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have continued charity work and signed TV and other media deals, launching their debut podcast in December.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit royal duties

Meghan and Harry, 36, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California. The news follows Markle's disclosure in The New York Times in November that she had suffered a miscarriage in July.

The couple's departure last year -- dubbed "Megxit" by the British press -- was a far cry from 2018 when they married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle watched worldwide. The mood soured as reports circulated about a rift between Harry and his brother Prince William, second in line to the throne.

Since leaving, they have launched several legal cases against news outlets alleging invasion of privacy -- including one that ended on Thursday with a victory against Associated Newspapers in Britain.

The cases have attracted criticism from some, as the couple are also launching themselves into the public eye with high-profile commercial projects.

Multi-million dollar contracts

Last year, they launched a non-profit organisation, Archewell, after giving up a "Sussex Royal" brand as part of the terms of their departure from frontline royal duties. They have started other ventures, including signing a deal with Spotify to produce podcasts that tell "uplifting and entertaining stories".

The couple also signed a contract, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars, with streaming giant Netflix to produce "impactful" films and series. As well complaining about invasion of her privacy, Meghan, a former television actor, has also described past trolling of her as "almost unsurvivable".

In 2016, Harry issued an unprecedented statement denouncing "the racial undertones of comment pieces" and "the sexism and racism of social media trolls".

Pressure from tabloids has dogged Harry throughout his life, and he blames them for the death of his mother, Princess Diana.