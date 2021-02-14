Today is Valentine's day, and social media is filled with mushy posts and loved up pictures. But have you ever thought about how singles enjoy this day without feeling empty or thinking about peer pressure?

Since V-day has convinced the world that you need to have a partner to feel whole, we're here to break all of those norms and celebrate singledom. How many people out there can actually be comfortable enough with themselves to be single? Not many and we can guarantee that.

Let's embrace singledom and self-love. So all you singles out there, warm up the popcorn guys, sip that coffee as we've got an amazing line-up of films for you to binge-watch.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise

Their take on relationships may be slightly brash,. Still, both Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 will have you in splits with their one-liners, crazy situations and the ultimate resolution that being single is the best kind of being. After all who can forget the epic monologue by Kartik Aaryan.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends on an adventurous road trip/bachelor party in Spain learn some lessons about themselves and each other that will change them forever. This film is all about discovery, love and friendship.

Dice Media's Please Find Attached' Season 2

Starring the most loved on-screen pair Ayush Mehra & Barkha Singh. Picking up from the first season of Please Find Attached, which introduced viewers to Shaurya (Ayush Mehra) and Sanya (Barkha Singh). The cutesy omance between these aww aww-adorable couples is one of the vest valentines picks for singles!

All the seasons of Firsts that will send you a meltdown of emotions.

Everythng first is always special, be it your first love , first heartbreak, first crush, or first breakup or say meeting the one you love. Dice media's show First's beautifully sums up differnt stories. And definitely this cute show is a must watch for everyone. if you have;t wathed it do watch it after all there I always a first time.

Rishi and Dimple - Mismatched

When the national crush of the country Rohit Saraf calls you his future wife, how can you not smile. Well, Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi's cute relationship is mismatched but you will surely enjoy the chemistry between the two. Afterall it's always said, ' Ek Ladka Aur Ek ladki dost nai hosakate'. (Can a girl and guy not be friends).

Valentine's day is just for couples! Embrace singlehod folks!