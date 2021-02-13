It's Valentine's Day tomorrow, and love is in the air for Bigg Boss 14 contestants. The truly, madly, deeply in love couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to take their relationship to the next level. Well, yes. After much insistence Rahul's girlfriend Disha Parmar will be entering the house tonight. It was Rahul's wish, and his lovely soulmate has granted his wish.

What happens when Disha and Rahul meet?

Colors TV shared the latest promo where Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had an emotional reunion after more than 130 days. "@rahulvaidya23 ke liye aaya Valentine's Day ka tauhfa, jab @disha11parmar ki hui #BB14 ke ghar mein entry. Dekhiye Aaj Raat 9 baje, #Colors par (sic)," read the caption.

Seeing the awww-dorbale promo of BB14 fans on social media had a meltdown.

It was Rahul's wish to see Disha, and seeing her lady love in front of his eyes will melt Rahul's heart. The emotional lover boy gets emotional and sheds tears of joy, and the love birds will kiss through the glass wall.

Rahul then asks Disha if she'd marry him, to which Disha says, "Yes, I will marry you."

Who is Disha Parmar?

Disha Parmar is well-known TV actor best known for her lead role as Pankhuri in the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan supports Rakhi Sawant and schools Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

In the latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.

The promo shows Salman questioning Rahul and Aly for fighting with Rakhi over the last task. Rakhi deducted Rs 14 lakh from the winning amount of Bigg Boss 14 to enter the show's finale. Her action didn't go down well with Rahul and Aly as they lashed out at Rakhi for spending the amount to enter the finale.

In the promo, Aly told Salman that he got angry after seeing the amount which Rakhi was sacrificing.

Salman questions Rahul and tells him that Rakhi had the right to use that amount. Rahul loses his temper and blasts at Rakhi and says, "Itne hafton se to bol rahi hai, Mujhe pata hai main to nahi jeetne wali to Abhi sir jab bol rahe hai to kyun main Rahi hai unki baat?

Which translates as: (You were the one who constantly said that she knows she won't win the show. So, how can you flip when Salman sir said this thing?)"

Rakhi asks Rahul why he is shouting at her. Salman intervenes and scolds Rahul says, with his tone he is giving the message that he has won the show and that the money was deducted from his prize amount. Rahul declines Salman's allegations and says that's not the case.

Salman lashes out at Aly Goni

Salman Khan schools Aly Goni for lashing out at Jasmin Bhasin. Salman states that he has staunch support in Jasmin for him. And that she is showing him the right path without caring about her reputation.

Check the promo below:

Contestants who have made it to the finale

Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli have entered the grand finale of season 14. In the last task, Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner by Paras, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection.

For the unversed, Rubina could not enter the finale despite being declared the winner because she has been nominated for the entire season as a punishment for throwing a bucket at Rakhi. She was given a special power to choose the contestant for the grand finale. Rubina selected Nikki, making her the first contestant into the grand finale. Rakhi followed Nikki and is now the second participant to have reached the finale of the show.

Develeena ousted, that means Eijaz Khan is eliminated as Devleena is his proxy

As per reports, Devoleena is all set to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor entered the reality show a few weeks back after Eijaz left for his prior professional commitments. During her tenure, Devoleena became a controversial figure for her violent streaks.