Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days away from its finale. The stakes are high and social media is filled with speculations with users rooting for their favourite contestants to take home the coveted trophy. From Rubina to Rahul to Rakhi to Nikki, who will win?

Here's everything you need to know about the Ticket to the finale

Nikki Tamboli enters the finale.

Paras Chhabra, who is currently in the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection, declared Rubina the winner of a task and, gifts it to Nikki Tamboli to enter the finale week. Nikki was announced as the first finalist of the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The contestant who was overjoyed with the announcement thanked Rubina for choosing her and jumped around with excitement.

Why is Rubina nominated for the entire week?

Rubina has been nominated for the entire season after she threw a bucket filled with water on Rakhi Sawant, and she gave her Ticket to Finale to Nikki Tamboli. This means that even though Rubina hasn't yet made it to the finale week, Nikki has now made it to the finale due to her new friend Rubina's special powers in the show.

Aly Goni fights with Rakhi Sawant over Rs 14 lakh prize money!

In tonight's episode, Rakhi Sawant will be seen shouting at Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya over Rs 14 lakh prize money. She is ready to sacrifice the prize money to enter into the finale. However, she is stopped by both Aly and Rahul.

Aly explains to Rakhi Sawant that Rs. 14 lakhs is a lot and contestants have stayed for as long as 20 weeks in the house to win this amount. To which, Rakhi says, "Main kya yahan mandir ki ghanti bajane aayi hu? Mujhe bhi toh finale mein Jaana hai. 14 lakh deke mandwali karo." (Have I come inside the Bigg Boss house to ring the temple bell? Even I want to go in the finale).

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are adamant and make her understand that this is not the right decision. Rakhi warns the other contestants that if she goes second or third, they will have to pay a higher amount.

Watch the entire promo right here

She is now directly competing with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee — the last mentioned came in as contestant Eijaaz Khan's proxy.

Bipasha Basu is rooting for Rubina.

Bipasha Basu, a regular watcher of Biss Boss, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Rubina and wrote, "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her." Rubina Dilaik has been performing well and is one of the strongest contestants. In the recent task of 'Ticket To Finale', she was declared as the winner. This created a rift between Devoleena and Paras.

The curious case of Paras- Eijaz and Pavitra

Paras Chhabra entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Interestingly, Paras is supporting Devoleena, who is a proxy for Eijaz Khan. Eijaz and Pavitra are seeing each other.

Finding some alone time with Paras, Rakhi asked him about his relationship with Pavitra. He tried to avoid the discussion and even folded hands in front of Rakhi, but soon opened up. Rakhi said, "When Pavitra said she needs to ask someone before committing to a relationship with Eijaz, I thought she was talking about you! And, now, you are here to support Eijaz in a way. Isn't that weird?"

Paras replied, "There was nothing between us. I was glad that she did not speak when I came on Bigg Boss (last year), but she said such things before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house! Her husband had to tell me ' you may upload pics with her, all you want, but ask her to get a divorce from me first'."

Disha to enter for Rahul Vaidya on Valentine's day

Fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, gear up for a huge surprise. As per sources, Disha is set to enter Bigg Boss 14 to celebrate the Valentine's Day with Rahul.