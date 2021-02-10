One of the most popular reality TV shows Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days away from its grand finale. And much before the finale, world's largest search engine Google has already announced the winner of BB. And guess who held the trophy of season 14 - it's Rubina Dilaik.

Google has already declared the show's winner and if you don't believe us, try it yourself

After typing 'Bigg Boss 14 winner' on the search engine, the name that pops up is none other than contestant Rubina Dilaik.

Undoubtedly the actor has a humongous fan following on social media and otherwise. In fact, many celebs are also rooting for her big win.

Celebs rooting for Rubina's win

If reports are to be believed Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty too said that she loves Rubina's game.

In one of the episodes, Rakhi Sawant even felt that Rubina would be the winner this year. She had said, "Mujhe Aisa lagta hai iss season ki winner Rubina hai. Mujhe aisa feel hota hai, aage ka nahi malum (I feel Rubina is the winner of this season. This is my inkling, rest I don't know)."

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Naina Singh had also told an entertainment portal earlier that she thought Rubina Dilaik was likely to win the Bigg Boss 14. The actress said, "I think, Rubina can win Bigg Boss 14. I am rooting for her since day one. Even when I was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, I used to root for her. So, I think she will win the show."

Jasleen Mathuru had also praised Rubina for her performance and said that she was the most entertaining contestant of the season and deserved to win it. Even Sonali Phogat had said that Rubina had all the qualities required for becoming the winner.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Punjabi had also shared the same on their tweets.

Fans on social media trend #DeservingWinnerRubina

One user wrote, "Guys as many sources r saying that makers r planning to make RUNNER - UP #RubinaDilaik we MUST MAKE SURE THAT SHE'S D MOST VOTED CONTESTANT! Among all!! #AbhiArmy u wanted #AbhinavShukla 2 win but know u understand what he wants so pls vote his love n make both winner!"

Ticket to finale

The contestants battling for top 5 and the ticket to the finale are Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Devoleena, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Aly Goni.

If you closely look at social media, most likely Rubina and Rahul are expected to be top 2 contestants to battle for the BB 14 trophy.

Who will officially take home the trophy?

Several predictions and fans would like to vote for Rubina Dilaik as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. However, we don't know anything at the moment, and there can always be a twist in the tale.

Grand Finale

If reports are to be believed, the grand finale is on February 21, 2021.