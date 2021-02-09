Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its finale. Every day we see a new drama unfolding inside the house.. and yesterday, connections of the contestants entered the house, and were given a huge responsibility of evicting one of the house's contestants. And in a shocking turn of events, it is reported that the contestants' connections have majority voted out Abhinav Shukla.

The latest promo shared by the channel doesn't necessarily hint the same, but several media reports claim that Abhinav Shukla will be evicted in tonight's episode. This piece of news has certainly shaken the ardent fans of the show. Netizens are extremely saddened and heartbroken and started the trend #ABHINAVDESERVESFINAL'.

Is Abhinav evicted?

If you look at the promo closely, the contestants are shocked upon knowing the latest twist in the tale as the connections are asked to be in the secret room and talk about the least deserving contestant. It seems like the majority of them called out Abhinav Shukla. After Bigg Boss's finale announcement, Rubina and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying inconsolably.

On the other hand, even Rakhi Sawant has seen hiding and crying while praying that Abhinav stays.

So far no clarity or confirmation has been made about the eviction, but fans have started flooding the internet, praising Abhinav Shukla for playing like a 'gentleman.'

Check out the promo below:

Twitterati who are unhappy with the decision has started the trend 'ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE' and even call it 'unfair.'

One Twitter user wrote, "#AbhinavShukla You have raised the bar to an unprecedented level in terms of Maturity, Control, Dignity and Patience in #BB14... in the words of @mrhegde. "Finally, there is a man who has earned respect and won hearts by playing even Bigg Boss like a Gentleman's game!"

So disappointed by this unfair eviction .....then why audience is voting if they want evict like this ..



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Rohini Dilaik (@rohinidilaik_) February 9, 2021

#JasMean took Abhinav’s name for eviction because she couldn’t digest the fact that he got more votes than Nagin



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Ayesha (Team RubiNav) (@ayesha1108) February 8, 2021

#AbhinavShukla You have raised the bar to an unprecedented level in terms of Maturity, Control, Dignity and Patience in #BB14



in the words of @mrhegde

"Finally there is a man who has earned respect and won hearts by playing even Bigg Boss like a Gentleman’s game!" pic.twitter.com/Howt6UTV7o — PurpleRose (@Rose20Purple) February 4, 2021

This is the power of organic fans! #AbhinavShukla has earned it.



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE pic.twitter.com/KWktAOZDzx — Shilpa Sakhlani (@Shilpa_Sakhlani) February 9, 2021

#AbhinavShukla deserves a video and his fans will fulfill his wish and will make a better journey video than this faltu show and faltu channel?????



ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE — Rubinav (@rubinav111) February 8, 2021

Each n every fd is after this pure soul :( :(?

This smile is precious for us:(

ABHINAV DESERVES RESPECT#AbhinavShukla pic.twitter.com/DXJrhZycNz — ABHIARMY♠️ #TeamABHINAVSHUKLA♡♡ (@abhiarmyy) February 7, 2021

Even Rashami Desai and other TV stars have time and again appreciated how Abhinav Shukla had played the game without using any foul language and tactics.