Buckingham Palace has come out with an official statement after the explosive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The official statement came after the damaging interview done by Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, the former royal couple had opened up about the racism, suicide thought, alienation and humiliation they faced by the Royals.

Buckhingham Palace has said that they are "saddened" to learn about this. The statement, which was released on behalf of Her Majesty, The Queen, reads, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some startling and shocking revelations in the two hour long interview. "In those months when I was pregnant ... we have in tandem the conversation of, you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," revealed Meghan, without naming who made such decisions.

Talking about keeping the Royals in dark about their decision to step away, Prince Harry said, "I've never blindsided my grandmother, I have too much respect for her. I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"

Social media has been divided into a battlefield of sorts ever since the interview dropped online. From those vowing for Meghan-Harry's truth to those backing the Royals, it's a massive clash on the social media. Simi Garewal also lashed out at Harry and Meghan and said she doesn't "believe a word she said".