CBS just dropped the much awaited Meghan Markle – Prince Harry interview and all hell has broken lose. The interview of the former Royals with Oprah Winfrey soon started trending. The tell-all interview has received myriad of reactions on social media. Twitter has become a war-zone with people speaking in favour of Harry-Meghan and those who are siding with the Royals. Simi Garewal has also lent her two cents on the topic.

Simi took to Twitter to share her opinions on the interview. She said that she doesn't believe a word Meghan said and also accused her of playing the victim card. Garewal tweeted, "#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil." Soon, Simi started receiving all sorts of replies to her tweets.

While many agreed with Simi's stance, many didn't. "Some clapped up person from FAR FAR FAR away speaking as if she lives in Buckingham Palace! The crow of the RoyalFamily that watches on at all the going-ons in the Windsor family!," said one user. "Royal watchers had predicted all this. She took as much she could & ran away. Queen is a tough cookie with huge experience. After a few yrs prince will look like an idiot," said another.

"Love you loads Simi g not only as an actor but as a presenter and person but, I take exception at this and don't agree one bit with your stance. It is fine to disagree as long as it's respectful," opined one. "Yes !!! It's a shame when people misuse this card. It brings down the entire movement for a lot of deserving people. I have absolutely no sympathy in this case. They didn't need to dish dirt like this on an Institution for their own gain," added another.

Contrary to the rumours, Oprah Winfrey had clearly stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not paid for this interview.