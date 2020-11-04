Veteran actress Simi Garewal's popular chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' became an all-time hit. From politicians to businessmen and Bollywood celebrities, everyone made their appearance on the show.

The show is still remembered by the youth. Simi hosted five seasons of the show greeting almost all the celebs from various industries but one celebrity from the film fraternity that remained aloof is Salman Khan.

'Our dates did not work'

The 71-year-old actor-host is keen to have superstar Salman Khan as her guest in her new season. "He fascinates me enough for me to do a show with him. I am sad that in my last few seasons whenever I wanted him to be there he couldn't come and when he was ready I wasn't available. Our dates did not work. But I am sure he is going to do a show on my new season. I count on him. I know I can bring his real side," she said.

Apart from Salman Simi's will see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as her first guest on the show. Garewal said she is hopeful that the star couple of Bollywood will make an appearance on her show."When I went to their wedding party and told them that I would want their first interview together for my show Rendezvous. They jumped at the idea and promised that they would do it. I am sure they will come on the show," she added.

Rendezvous' written and directed by Garewal, was among the earliest celebrity chat shows on Indian television. Some of the notable guests include the late Jayalalithaa, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, Mukesh and Neeta Ambani, Ratan Tata, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Rekha among others.

From all the five seasons, Garewal said she enjoyed interviewing Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, Jackie Chan, the late actor Dev Anand and the late Benazir Bhutto and Maharani Gayatri Devi the most. According to her, talks and discussions are on about the new season of Rendezvous... and hopefully, it will begin this year.