Shahrukh Khan is not only the 'King Of Romance' but is also the king in real. Shahrukh and his wife Gauri are one of the loved Bollywood couples, Shahrukh is Bollywood's superstar his Gauri is a popular Interior Designer and has designed many celebrity homes including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor to name a few.

Gauri also designed the interiors of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's home while several other stars have also had Gauri touch including Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar's terrace, Varun Dhawan's home and many more.

Shahrukh Khan's net worth

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife own a six-story, 26,328 square foot home in Mumbai called Mannat. Khan and his wife bought the home in 2001. It faces the Arabian Sea. He also owns a villa in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE. The six-bedroom villa contains a spa, gym, and a panoramic view of the sea. Khan also has homes in New Delhi and London.

Shah Rukh Khan's yearly salary is $72,727,000. Various media reports claim that Khan makes Rs 20-25 crore per film, roughly equivalent to $28 million to $35 million.

Gauri Khan's net worth

Gauri Khan also owns a production company of Shah Rukh Khan called Red Chillies Entertainment which has produced movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, My Name is Khan, Ra. One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale and Raees. With a net worth of Rs 1600 crore, which includes her interior design company, Red Chillies Entertainment, their house Mannat, which the couple co-owns and a number of luxury vehicles, Gauri Khan is among the richest of star wives. Apart from all this Gauri owns quite a few expensive things in her kitty including a luxurious Bentley Continental GT worth Rs 2.25 crore, Gauri Khan Design store worth Rs.150 crores.