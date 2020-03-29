Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance in Bollywood, his relationship with wife Gauri Khan has been giving out major relationship goals since ages. Their unconditional love is not hidden from anyone and it's been three decades of their wonderful love story.

Gauri and Shah Rukh met when he was just 18 and Gauri was a 14-year-old teenager. Sipping colas beside each other, the couple realised that they are meant for each other. When Gauri came to Mumbai after their fight, SRK followed her with just Rs 10,000 in his pocket.

Shah Rukh followed Gauri to the city not knowing that it would eventually become his home and made up with her at Mumbai's Gorai beach. They have been in love with each other for 36 years now but have faced their fair share of insecurities amidst the journey.

Gauri called SRK Possessive and Sick

Once on Bollywood chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, back in 1997, Gauri Khan revealed SRK's possessive nature during the time they were dating. "It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn't let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent.

It was a kink in the mind, I think," said Gauri. SRK went on to support this statement that he was very cheap in his possessive ways and tried to control Gauri. King Khan himself agreed and explained his side, saying that it stemmed from lack of ownership and felt like he had to control and while doing so, he had become very cheap.

"I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it's a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like, somehow to control, and I had become very cheap," said SRK.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan got married on October 25, 1991. For his wedding, Shah Rukh Khan had to borrow a suit from the costume department of his movie Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. They have three beautiful kids together namely Aryan, Suhana and little munchkin Abram.

Gauri who was initially not on board with her husband being an actor is now equally passionate cinema and has produced many of Shah Rukh's films including Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Dear Zindagi (2016).