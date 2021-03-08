The most awaited interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey has just been dropped online. And the interview was every bit of shocking and startling as one expected it to be. In a no-holds barred conversation, Harry and Meghan lay bare their hearts to Winfrey. They did reveal the darkest, haunting and humiliating secrets of the Royal family. Let's take a look at the most explosive statement made by the couple.

- Talking about the fight between her and the Duchess of Cambridge, and how Meghan made Kate Middleton cry, Markle revealed that the opposite happened. "A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings. There wasn't a confrontation and ... I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

- Talking about a secret wedding three days before the grand one, Meghan said, "I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family. Three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us."

- "In those months when I was pregnant ... we have in tandem the conversation of, you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," revealed Meghan, without naming who made such decisions.

- On the royal family not being supportive of Meghan, Prince Harry said, "That was right at the beginning when she wasn't going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting because there's not enough money to pay for her, and all this sort of stuff. There were some real obvious signs, before we even got married, that this was going to be really hard."

- The situation got so bad that Meghan even contemplated suicide. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me.I went to the institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help ... And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," she revealed.

- Talking about keeping the Royals in dark about their decision to step away, Prince Harry said, "I've never blindsided my grandmother, I have too much respect for her. I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"

- Making the decision loud and clear, Prince Harry said, "By that point I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well."

- "My biggest concern was history repeating itself, and I've said that before on numerous occasions, very publicly. And what I was seeing was history repeating itself, but more perhaps more definitely far more dangerous because then you add race in, and you add social media and when I'm talking about history repeating itself I'm talking about my mother," said Prince Harry about his mother Lady Diana's tragic death and media coverage over it.

- "The latter. Everyone in my world was given a very clear directive from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating to always say no comment," said Meghan about being asked to not speak to the press.

- "It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," said Meghan.

- About leaving the royal duties had he not married Meghan, Prince Harry replied in negative. "The answer to your question is no ... I wouldn't have been able to, because I myself was trapped. I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped. Like the rest of my family are, my father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave and I have huge compassion for that. It's a very trapping environment that a lot of them are stuck in. I didn't have anyone to turn to."

- About bond with his brother, "Much will continue to be said about that ... as I said before, you know, I love William to bits, he's my brother, we've been through hell together and we have a shared experience. But we're on different paths," said Prince Harry.

- "Can you imagine how little sense that makes? I left my career, my life, I left everything because I love him, and our plan was to do this forever," Meghan about playing the victim.

- About their grand wedding, Meghan said, "It was like having an out-of-body experience ... I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that, this wasn't our day, this was the day that was planned for the world."