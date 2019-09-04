When it comes to true love, nothing can come in the way. Age, religion, career, distance; love conquers all. And these celebrity couples proved it true by falling in love beyond the age factor. From Prince Narula to Karanvir Bohra, let's take a look at celebs who are younger than their wives.

Yuvika Chaudhary – Prince Narula: Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's love story has always been one of a kind. The duo first met in the Bigg Boss house and soon fell in love. While everyone had predicted that the relationship won't last long after the show ends, the duo surprised everyone by tying the knot. While Yuvika is 36, Prince is 29 years of age.

Kishwer Merchant – Suyyash Rai: Kishwer and Suyyash tied-the-knot soon after leaving the Bigg Boss house in a grand ceremony. While Kishwer is 38, Suyyash is 8 years younger to her.

Kashmera Shah – Krushna Abhishek: Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek tied-the-knot in 2013 after several years of dating. While Kashmera is 47 years-of-age, Krushna is 37. The couple has a massive age difference but that didn't come in the way of their incredible love story.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali: Jay Bhanushali and actress Mahhi Vij tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in November 2011. While Jay is 34 years-of-age, Mahii is 37. The couple has three years of age difference.

Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's love story is an inspiration to many. The couple braved all odds and made their love overcome all the hurdles and break all the stereotypes. While Bharti is 33, Harsh is 32 years-of-age.

Teejay Sidhu – Karanvir Bohra: Television's popular couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra have two years of age difference. While Teejay is 39, Karanvir is 37.

Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal: Sanaya and Mohit tied-the-knot in an expansive ceremony in Goa in 2016. The couple has 2 years of age difference. Sanaya is 35, while Mohit is 33.