Days after Yuvika Chaudhary landed in trouble for using the 'B' word, husband Prince Narula has come out to defend her. Narula has spoken about the two of them being from different castes and getting married despite that. He added that the two of them don't believe in such things and it was a genuine error from her side.

"Aaj kal log kuchh bhi baat ko bahot bada bana dete hain. Bade cases hain jispe humein baat karni chahiye, uspe koi baat nahi karta. Bahot saari cheezein hain jispe actually action lena chahiye, ye toh bhot chhoti cheez hai (These days people make big issues out of small onces. There are bigger things which we should discuss, but no one talks on that. There are many things on which serious action should be taken, this is a very small thing)," he said while talking to paparazzi.

Prince further said, "Hum caste mein believe nahi karte. Main Punjabi hu aur woh Jat hai. Agar aisa hota toh humari shaadi na hoti, hai na? (We don't believe in caste. I am a Punjabi and she is a Jat. We wouldn't have gotten married otherwise, right?" Yuvika had apologised for making casteist slur in the video which also featured her husband. However, she was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"I would like to apologise to each and every one of you for my honest mistake which happened unknowingly. I didn't know the meaning about that word which I used in my last Vlog. I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. This was a mistake I hope you understand and forgive me," Yuvika had then apologised.