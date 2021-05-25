Yuvika Chaudhary has landed herself in controversy after using a casteist slur in her vlog. The actress used the 'B' word barely a few days after actress Munmum Dutta was slammed for using the same word in her video. Yuvika used the word in one of her videos where she was seen along with Prince Narula. The actress has now sought an apology.

Soon after Yuvika uploaded the video, where she used the slur to define how bad she looked, #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary trending. The video went viral which also featured her husband Prince Narula. Chaudhary soon took to Instagram and apologized. She wrote, "Hi guys I didn't kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

Social media has been left divided ever since the incident. While many expressed solidarity with Yuvika after she apologized, many were in no mood to spare. "If you have a racist thinking, you are not ashamed. Every person has the right to live with dignity. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary," said one netizen. "We know you are very sweet person. By mistake vlogs me bol dete h insaan hi toh h at the end," wrote another.

This comes barely a few days after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta had landed in hot waters over the usage of the same word. Director Neeraj Ghaywan had also reacted sharply to her video and asked her to shut up after she offered an apology. Several FIRs had been filed against the actress under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.