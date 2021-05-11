Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star Munmum Dutta has landed herself in hot waters. The popular actress used a casteist slur while sharing a vlog. The actress used the word "Bhangi" and said how she doesn't want to look like one. Since then, social media has gone into a state of fury. While many have demanded apology, many want the actress to be arrested for using foul language against the minorities.

After the furore on social media went crazy and #arrestmunmumdutta started trending on Twitter, the actress issued clarification and apologized. She wrote, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down."

She further wrote, "I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to the society and the nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret the same."

Social media reacts

The Indian constitution abolished innate superiority of a Brahmin and forced him to become an ordinary citizen of India, so the Brahmin is the most opposed to the constitution & time-time,his racist face appears in front of the society in one way or other.#ArrestMunmunDutta — A.K Gautam? (@Agautam179) May 10, 2021

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan was one of the celebrities to lash out at the actress. He wrote, "Has been misinterpreted? Never said it with intent to hurt? There is no other interpretation! You said the B word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up."