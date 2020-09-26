Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the UN General Assembly on Saturday. Due to the pandemic the the UN General Assembly is being held online and many leaders have been delivering their pre-recorded addresses.

It is now expected that the Indian Prime Minister's address will be broadcast in the UNGA assembly hall at the 9 am local time or 6:30 PM IST and he will be the first speakers before noon.

PM Modi to address the UNGA

It has been reported that during the ongoing 75th session of UN General Assembly India will be prioritising the push for strengthening global action against terrorism. The Prime Minister's office had confirmed the PM Modi's address on Friday evening in a tweet.

The sources told PTI that India will vie for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees. India will also be looking to prioritise solutions for international peace and security, and in finalising the mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission.

India to highlight its cooperation against COVID-19

Sustainable development and climate change will also be on India's agenda this time around. India will also reiterate its commitment to the idea of global partnership under the sustainable development goals, including on climate change.

Further, India might highlight its role as the "pharmacy to the world" and emphasise on its contribution to 'global cooperation against COVID-19' by aiding more than 150 countries.

The sources said India's role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit.

(With inputs from PTI.)