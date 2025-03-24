Prez Murmu calls to end Maoism, praises exemplary traditions of Chhattisgarh Assembly

The silver jubilee of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly marked a historic moment with a strong call for eradicating Maoism, as leaders and dignitaries celebrated the state's democratic journey. President Draupadi Murmu, while addressing the occasion on Monday in Raipur, highlighted unity, empowerment, and development as pivotal for shaping Chhattisgarh's future.

She began with "Jai Johar!" and congratulated the Assembly on its 25th anniversary. Reflecting on the state's establishment under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership, she paid tribute to his visionary guidance.

President Murmu praised the Assembly for its exemplary democratic traditions, embodying the spirit of "Chhattisgarhiya Sabse Badhiya" (Chhattisgarhis are the best).

Over its 25-year history, the Assembly has upheld the highest standards of parliamentary conduct, including the extraordinary rule of automatic suspension for members disrupting proceedings by entering the well of the House. Remarkably, the marshal has never been required to enforce order during this period. This commitment to decorum and discipline has positioned the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha as a model of legislative excellence, not just for India but for democratic systems worldwide, she said.

She emphasised Chhattisgarh's rich cultural heritage and "mother power", urging 19 women MLAs to promote women's empowerment, champion inclusive development, and align with the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Act)'.

She applauded "Mini Mata", the first woman Member of Parliament from Chhattisgarh, as an inspiration for women leaders.

Acknowledging Chhattisgarh's rural character, the President commended the state's healthy sex ratio and contributions of women in diverse fields, advocating collective efforts to empower them further.

She highlighted the Assembly's passage of 565 bills over 25 years, many addressing social welfare and inclusive progress, including a landmark Act against harassment rooted in stereotypes.

President Murmu drew attention to Chhattisgarh's immense development potential in sectors like cement, steel, minerals, power generation, and traditional crafts, which are lauded globally.

She celebrated its natural beauty, enriched by rivers like Mahanadi, Hasdeo, Indravati, and Shivnath, emphasising the need for ecological preservation alongside modern progress.

A resounding call to end Maolism became the celebration's central theme, with communities in affected areas expressing a desire to embrace development, she said. The efforts to integrate individuals impacted by Left-wing extremism into the mainstream of society have now reached a critical and conclusive phase. The residents of Maoist-affected regions in Chhattisgarh are eager to embrace progress and embark on the journey of development.

Emphasising her stress on ending Maoism, the President said, "I firmly believe that your unwavering dedication will soon lead to the complete eradication of extremism from Chhattisgarh, paving the way for a remarkable and transformative chapter in the state's history."

Efforts to integrate all sections of society into mainstream growth have reached a critical stage, giving hope for complete freedom from extremism.

The President expressed confidence in adding a transformative chapter to the state's history.

Guided by Guru Ghasidas' ideals of equality and harmony, Chhattisgarh aspires to embody fairness and unity, the President said.

The Legislative Assembly remains a driving force for comprehensive development, setting an example of governance excellence. With faith in its future, Chhattisgarh is poised to emerge as a model state, blending tradition, progress, and inclusivity in its journey ahead, she concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)