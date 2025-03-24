Chhattisgarh Assembly sets unique example of parliamentary conduct: President Murmu

President Murmu on Monday said that the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has set a unique example of parliamentary democracy in India.

Speaking at the silver jubilee function of the Assembly at Raipur on Monday, the President said that the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has set the highest standards of democratic traditions.

"It has made an extraordinary rule of automatic suspension of members who enter the Well during the proceedings of the House and has followed it," she said.

President Murmu expressed happiness that during the last 25 years, Marshalls never had to be used in the Assembly and added that the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has presented a unique example of excellent parliamentary conduct not only to the rest of India but also to all the democratic systems of the world.

The President urged women MLAs to support all women. She said that when they promote women working in various fields, everyone's attention will be drawn to those women and the path of their development will be paved.

She stated that whether they are teachers or officers, social workers or entrepreneurs, scientists or artists, labourers or farmers, often our sisters make their place in the outside world while fulfilling day-to-day household responsibilities and struggling hard. "When all the women empower each other, our society will become stronger and more sensitive," she said.

The President said that Chhattisgarh has immense possibilities for development.

"There are ample opportunities for development in sectors like cement, mineral industry, steel and power generation. This beautiful state is also rich in lush green forests, waterfalls, and other natural boons," she added.

President Murmu urged policymakers of the state to ensure environmental conservation while moving ahead on the path of development. She said that they also have the responsibility of connecting all sections of society with the journey of modern development.

(With inputs from IANS)