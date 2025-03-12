Appreciating Panjab University (PU) for promoting academia-industry linkage, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged the policymakers to work more on university-industry linkage and future readiness.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of PU in Chandigarh, she said in the past 140 years, the university has developed as a major centre of higher education.

"This university has made its own identity in academic, sports, research, and cultural fields."

She was happy to note that this university has won the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 17 times.

She said that "it is a testimony to the dedication and determination of the athletes of this university".

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, students of this university, have made the country extremely proud by winning medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The President said the university's subjects should be application-based education.

"Education should support students in their life journey. Coming times will be challenging and the competitive spirit will keep increasing. Therefore, it is important that every student has a positive mindset and advanced skill-set to face the challenges."

"Acquiring and continuously developing knowledge of emerging technologies and the ability to use them properly will be essential for success."

President Murmu told students that "it is a matter of pride for them that they got the opportunity to study in this prestigious university. This university has given society many great personalities ranging from the President, Prime Minister, Nobel laureates to leaders and outstanding contributions in various fields".

She urged students to carry forward this legacy.

She told them that through their efforts and visionary thinking they could make effective contributions to society, nation and the world along with realising their dreams.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Punjab government in Mohali, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, the President had said that with the blessings and inspiration of the Gurus, the land of Punjab has given birth to martyrs and revolutionaries.

Important chapters of the country's freedom struggle have been written on the soil of Punjab, she added.

The President had said that the people of Punjab have set many examples of service and dedication.

The 'langar' of the gurdwaras all over the world is open to all people without any discrimination, she added.

People from across the world have learnt the art of 'langar seva' from the people of Punjab, she said.

The President had added that the contribution of the brave soldiers of Punjab to "our armed forces is very significant. The land of Punjab has given birth to extraordinary personalities who have contributed to the country and the world in many fields like social reform, education, science and technology, industry, sports, politics and social service".

(With inputs from IANS)