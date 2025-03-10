President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said preparing the young generation for changing global demands "is a challenging task for higher education institutions".

Addressing the convocation of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar in Haryana, she advocated that "for the balanced and sustainable development of the country, it is also necessary that the benefits of education and technology reach villages".

Higher education institutions like Guru Jambheshwar University have a very important role in this context. She was happy to note that the university has a high number of students from small towns and rural areas.

She urged the students to make the people of their village and city aware of the importance of education and inspire them to get a good education.

The President said the world-class research conducted in higher educational institutions would play an important role in establishing India as a global knowledge superpower. She was happy to note that its students and faculty members have made many significant achievements in various research and research projects. It has special departments for incubation, startup, patent filing and research projects.

She expressed confidence that all these efforts would develop the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the students and help in making India a global knowledge superpower.

The President told students that education is not just a means of acquiring knowledge and skills. Education is also a means of developing life values such as morality, compassion and tolerance within a human being. Education makes an individual employable as well as aware of social responsibilities.

She said entrepreneurship could help students in fulfilling social responsibilities. An entrepreneurial mindset would enable them to identify opportunities, take risks and find creative solutions to existing problems. As entrepreneur, they could find solutions to social problems through their innovative ideas and contribute to the progress of society.

She urged students to adopt the mindset of generating employment instead of the mindset of getting employment.

The President said that by moving forward with this mindset, they would be able to use their knowledge and skills in a better way for the welfare of the society and contribute to making India a developed nation.

President Murmu said that Guru Jambheshwarji, in whose honour this university is named, was a great saint and philosopher. He was an ardent advocate of scientific thinking, ethical lifestyle and environmental protection. He believed that it is the moral responsibility of humans to protect nature, to have compassion and kindness towards all living beings and to provide them protection.

"Today, when we are trying to find solutions to environmental problems, the teachings of Guru Jambheshwarji are very relevant."

She expressed confidence that the teachers and students of this university would continue to contribute to the progress of society and the country by following the path shown by Guru Jambheshwarji.

(With inputs from IANS)