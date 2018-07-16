Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-hyped West Bengal visit on Monday to address the Krishak Kalyan Samavesh (farmers welfare rally) in West Midnapore district was marred by an incident. At least 20 people were injured when a tent collapsed during the rally.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

In the rally, PM Modi spoke extensively about the benefits of 150 percent MSP for farmers for Kharif crops.

"Previous governments have discussed the issue of MSP for a long time. But nothing was done. BJP government listened to the farmers and decided to increase MSP," he said while addressing a mega-gathering.

PM Modi also assured that the farmers will reap the benefits of this scheme and the government will ensure their safety and better future.

"BJP government is working to make lives easy for all of you. Will ensure all farmers get benefits. India is going through a major development change. Everyone in the country is trying to give their 100 percent efforts towards a bringing development. Our government worked for farmers, from quality seeds to market, important to have a warehouse to save the produce," the PM added.

The ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, has also announced a rally at the same ground.

By taunting Trinamul Congress, the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dilip Ghosh, told media, "Generally, the opposition parties organise counter-rallies. But in the case of West Bengal, it is just the opposite —the ruling party will be holding counter-rallies. It is good that the Trinamool is following us wherever we go."