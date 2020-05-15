Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have given some magnificent hits together. Aishwarya and Hrithik's pair is considered as one of the hottest onscreen pairs as they have outstanding chemistry onscreen.

But, before working with Aishwarya, Hrithik had a complete opinion about Aishwarya. He thought Aishwarya to be just a pretty face with no talent. During the promotions of their film 'Dhoom 2', Hrithik himself admitted that he had once misjudged Aishwarya to be just a pretty face lacking talent.

"I have to say that I had judged her wrong. I felt really foolish at that...Sometimes beauty just takes over so much of the other talents. She's someone with a lot more mettle than just what shows on her face," Hrithik was quoted in an interview on rediff.com.

According to reports, however, just one shooting schedule with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rio De Janeiro for Dhoom 2 completely changed Hrithik's opinion of the gorgeous actress.

Hrithik appreciated Aishwarya and was also impressed by her. In the same interview, Hrithik had further added that he was delighted to see Aishwarya's 'dedication', 'consistent focus' and 'approach to work'. Hrithik also said that Ash is a 'thinking actress', apart from being beautiful.

Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan's onscreen lip-lock

Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan had shot for a kissing scene in their film 'Dhoom 2' that went on to become one of the hottest onscreen kisses in Bollywood. At that time Aishwarya was all set to tie the knot with Abhishek Bachchan and soon to be Bachchan bahu. However, her lip-lock with Hrithik Roshan on-screen wasn't favored by her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.