Even after the divorce, once the hottest couple of B-town, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan, are making the headlines. The duo has always been spotted with their sons, spending quality time and showering parental love on them.

When the lockdown began, Sussane Khan moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and set a lovely example for all the couple out there who are co-parenting their children after divorce.

I recently shared her thoughts with Vogue and opened up about living with Hrithik again by sharing her lockdown experience. She wrote that it was the 'intelligent and soulful' move.

'Lockdown began with a heap of love'

Sussane took the Vogue magazine platform and wrote, "We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."

Hrithik, Sussane and their sons sat down as a family on day one and made a list of activities -- they called them 'quarantivities' -- they could do amid the lockdown.

"The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through," she added.

From reading books, every day in the same room to training their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan under the guidance of Bollywood hunk Hrithik himself, Sussane spill the beans about the interesting schedule of her children.

"It's a wake-up call for all of us to learn from, as well as an awakening to look at things from a different point of view. To cherish the bond that we share with our loved ones and work colleagues. To strive to be in service of people when and where we can, and to practice selfless and random acts of kindness, and to be more mindful of those around us. And to give more time to make beautiful memories," she wrote.

'Hope to include some of this even when there is no lockdown'

Sussane is overwhelmed by sharing time with her family and doing the house chores by herself. She called it a therapeutic experience and wishes to include some of this in my schedule even when there is no lockdown. Sussanne ended by writing that she expects the world to be different in the future, but that families "will spend more time discovering one another and people, in general, will want to be closer."

When the lockdown began, Hrithik took his Instagram to announce that Sussane has moved in with and will be staying and co-parenting his sons. Check out the post, here.

Lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan got married in 2000. They took a mutual decision to part ways and got divorced in 2014. Unlike other divorced couple, they have shared lovable and cordial relationship after their marriage hit the rock bottom.

Sussane even came forward and supported her ex-husband Hrithik during Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik's battle.