Ever since the news of Sussanne Khan moving in with his ex-husband Hrithik Roshan has come on the floor, it has been creating a lot of buzz. Hrithik and Sussanne have been living together since the lockdown was announced to look after their kids, together. Koi Mil Gaya star took Instagram to break the news and thanked Sussanne for moving in. He wrote "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them."

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, where social distancing is highly mandatory, Bollywood celebs have been spotted connecting with each other on an emotional level, with the help of technology. Malaika Arora was spotted doing yoga with her girl gang on a video call and Katrina was seen having a fun time with her buddies Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Now, Hrithik has also shown his technical side by using technology for celebrating his son Hrehan's birthday with all the family members.

On 28th March 2020, Hrithik and Sussanne celebrated their son's birthday will all the family members connected through a video call. Some of them were on the tab, while others were connected through phones. Hrithik shared a video on Instagram in which Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinky Roshan can be seen connected on one call, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan connected on one side, Pashmina Roshan and her mom connected on the other side.

Sussane, Hrithik, their son Hridhaan and birthday boy Hrehaan can be seen celebrating the birthday and cutting the cake from one side and all the elders are smiling, showering blessing on Hrehaan. Hrithik captioned the video as, "28th March 2020 Hrehaan's was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. . God bless our children . There will be better days . .Love to all. .#keepgrowing #keeplearning #funtakeswork #stayhome #staypositive #happybirthday #hrehaanturnsfourteen #careforothers #givetimetotheelders."

Check out the video

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in YRF's War with Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. He has been in quarantine ever since the lockdown was announced. He was spotted supporting Janta Curfew with Akshay Kumar on 22 March 2020.