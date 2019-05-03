Presidency College in Bengaluru will organise a fundraiser, Vision 2019, which is set to take place on May 5, 2019, in the institute. This talk show event will include prominent figures across the city talking about their respective fields and how they became successful in their professions.

The fundraiser is organised as part of Swara, a project launched by the college in 2018 to tackle the same topics. The event is organised by the Rotaract club of Presidency College and sponsored by the rotary Rajmahal Bangalore Vilas.

One of the panellists is Mr Sachiin Taantry, a media & communication consultant from Bengaluru, who is currently working with the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC).

About Vision 2019

Vision 2019 is a talk show which will see over 60 Rotaract clubs in attendance on May 5, Sunday. Five public forum speakers will address the audience.

The one-day event will comprise of an interactive talk show in the first half of the day where the eminent personalities will discuss their professions and everything it includes. The second half of the day will have seminars by the speakers who will educate the youth in attendance to break societal norms and become their own person.

Who are the speakers?

Pragya Prasun – Pragya is an acid attack survivor, who received Nari Shakti from Indian President Ramnath Kovind. She has become a social activist and started her foundation, "Atijeevan Foundation", which helps acid attack victims, economically and help them regain a foothold in their lives. The foundation also provides free scar treatment for the victims.

Jagdish Chaturvedi –Chaturvediisan ENT surgeon and a stand-up comedian.

Puneeth BA – Puneeth is a short-film maker, known for The Kathe Project. It is the first Kanna non-film content creator project on Facebook which reached a wide audience.

Sachiin Taantry - Taantry is media and communication consultant currently working with Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC).

Abishek Iyappan - Iyyappan is a certified life skills coach and a renowned TEDx speaker. He is the founder of Chingari Movement, and the director and an artist at Agni, a street theatre initiative.

