Two weeks earlier, reports suggested that the 20 children picked by Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) for the National Bravery Awards will not be able to attend after the centre's decision to distance itself from the NGO.

The Delhi High Court ordered a probe to look into the finances of the ICCW. Due to allegations of organisation's 'financial integrity', the Centre decided to not go ahead with it's picks but made a list of candidates of its own.

26 children were conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2019 and also got to participate in the parade.