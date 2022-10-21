In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and her mother died when an ambulance taking them to hospital rammed into a roadside tree in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district on Friday.

The incident occurred at Senkulam in the district.

Nivedha, 24, had labour pains on Friday morning and an ambulance was called from the Sivaganga Government Hospital to bring them. The driver Malaiarasan lost control on the way and hit a tree.

Nivedha, her unborn baby, and her mother Vijayalakshmi died on the spot.

Malaiarasan and medical assistant Tiruselvi received serious injuries and are admitted to Sivaganga medical college hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)