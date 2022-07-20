Four persons including a patient died on Wednesday after a speeding ambulance overturned after hitting a pole at the Shiroor toll gate near Bhatkal in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, the police said.

According to the police, the ambulance was shifting the patients from Honnavar town to Kundapur.

The driver of the ambulance lost control as soon as he reached the toll plaza and hit a pole following which the vehicle overturned.

The toll booth also got damaged in the accident while the staff sustained injuries. They are being treated at a hospital.

The police later rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The wife of the patient also died in the accident.

One of the persons in the ambulance succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The deceased persons are yet to be identified.

The visuals of the accident caught on the CCTV have gone viral on the social media.

(With inputs from IANS)