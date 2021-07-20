There are a few actions that require you to act morally and giving way to the ambulance rushing to the hospital is one of them. But the actions of one Karnataka driver have landed him in trouble and rightly so, after he is seen racing ahead of an ambulance without giving the emergency vehicle way to pass.

A video of a Maruthi Suzuki Ertiga of Karnataka registration has gone viral. The video was recorded from the ambulance, which was rushing to the hospital, but the driver of the Mangalore-registered private vehicle refuses to give way. The blazing sirens and horns give a sense of urgency, but it appeared the car driver wanted to avoid congestion by racing ahead of the ambulance as other vehicles on the road made way for passage.

Watch the video below:

Vehicle found obstructing ambulance seized,case booked and accused arrested.Appeal to everyone to always allow the right of way to Ambulances and Emergency vehicles as they are rushing to save lives. pic.twitter.com/DNRyiEp10o — Shashi Kumar N cp mangalore (@ShashiK85532199) July 20, 2021

Driver booked, vehicle seized

Taking cognizance of the issue, the police took stringent action, setting an example. The driver has been arrested by the police and the vehicle was reportedly seized. There's no clarity on when or where exactly the incident took place, but the car's registration number is visible in the video, which appears to have made it easier for the cops to trace the accused.

As the video of the incident was shared online, many netizens took to Twitter to criticize the reckless behavior and lauded the swift action taken against the behavior.