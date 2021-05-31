In an inhuman incident in the Shivpuri area of Madhya Pradesh, an ambulance driver dumped a sick TB patient on the highway to die. After a video of this shocking incident has gone viral on social media, local police took cognizance and started an investigation into the case.

The incident happened on the ever-busy Gwalior-Shivpuri highway. In the video, a man is seen crying in pain and rolling on the highway repeatedly asking for help. After getting information, a police party reached the spot and shifted the patient to the hospital but not before he died on the way.

According to the police, the patient was on his way from Gwalior to Shivpuri. His wife and 25-day-old daughter were also with him in the ambulance. The trio was virtually abandoned on the highway by the ambulance driver.

The ambulance driver got irritated as the patient was crying

According to the report of local media, Rachna, wife of deceased patient Narendra Jatav told police that they had hired an ambulance from Gwalior for shifting Narendra to Shivpuri. Trouble started when the driver of the ambulance got irritated as the patient was crying in pain.

Only, for this reason, the driver left them on the road and took away the vehicle. Narendra remained on the highway for a long time. His condition deteriorated suddenly, and he became unconscious.

Patient died on way to the hospital

According to reports, on receiving information about a crying patient on the highway, a police party rushed to the spot and shifted Narendra to a nearby hospital, but he died before reaching the hospital.

The police said that a case has been registered at Subhashpura police station of the district and a notice is also being sent to the ambulance owner, seeking details of the driver.

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Jatav, 25, a resident of village Indaar of the district. As he was suffering from TB, he was taken to a hospital in Gwalior. The doctor prescribed him medicines and asked the family members to take him to Shivpuri district hospital for further treatment.