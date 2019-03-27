The body of a missing NRI woman from Australia was found Punjab's Ferozepur district a few days ago. The police suspect that she was killed by her husband's lover and an accomplice.

The victim, Ravneet Kaur, was missing since March 14 from outside her parents' house at Bagge Ke Pipal village in Ferozepur. She was four months pregnant.

Ravneet was married to Jaspreet and they had moved to Australia three years ago. However, Jaspreet had an extra-marital affair with Kiranjeet Kaur. They also have a four-year-old daughter.

The police suspect that when Ravneet was in India, Kiranjeet allegedly abducted and murdered Ravneet, reports Indian Express. They also suspect that Kiranjeet took the help of her sister Taranjeet Kaur. After the murder, the duo threw her body into Bhakra canal. Kiranjeet left for Australia the day after the crime.

"Jaspreet's parents live in Chandigarh and Ravneet was with them last month. In March, she came to our village to spend time with us. She was supposed to go back on March 22. But, on March 14, she had gone outside the house while answering a video call and never came back. We knew her husband was having an extra-marital affair with Kiranjeet Kaur but had no idea that he will go to this extent. "After Ravneet went missing, we asked Jaspreet to come to India but he was not interested. That made us suspicious," Ravneet's father Harwinder Singh was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The police have arrested Taranjeet and Sandeep Singh for conspiring with Jaspreet and Kiranjeet for Ravneet's murder. The police are also working on extraditing Jaspreet and Kiranjeet from Australia.