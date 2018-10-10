A married woman and a mother to her newborn, has taken to social media to share her account of her horrific experience with an obnoxious officer at the RPO (Regional Passport Office) Chandigarh who welcomed her with intrusive questions. She vented out her anger by tagging the official Twitter handles of Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj and Regional Passport Office, Chandigarh in her post.

It all started when a customer care executive of the passport office on Tuesday (October 10) provided her with wrong information about applying for her infant's passport in tatkaal even when her husband was not in the country.

In her long Twitter post, the woman described how she was made to travel with a premature baby from Ambala to Chandigarh passport office to get the passport done in normal category.

Though the woman thanked Regional Passport Office Sibash Kabiraj and Ambala's APO for being hepful to her in her post, she narrated how she had to face abhorrent behavior of an officer at RPO Chandigarh.

"Why haven't u added ur husbands's name to ur passport? Father needs to be present for u to get passport for ur infant? were a few annoying questions that were thrown at the woman by the officer in question when she approached him to correct the mistakes in the passport application.

International Business Times India tried contacting RPO Chandigarh to enquire about the incident via email and are awaiting for their response.

Read the woman's ordeal here: