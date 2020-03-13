Katy Perry has reportedly fled Australia over fears of coronavirus, after being locked down in Sydney hotel. The Syndey hotel is the same hotel where Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson stayed before they were found positive for novel coronavirus, Hollywood Life said in a report.

The singer, who recently announced she and Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together, was snapped at Sydney Airport on Friday before boarding a flight out of the country.

She was seen wearing sunglasses and clutching a pillow over her face and stomach, the Hollywood Life report added. She was dressed casually for her flight in grey track pants, a matching hoodie, and Adidas sneakers, and concealed her gaze behind sunglasses.

Perry performed at the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG on March 8.

Recently, the pop star performed at a bushfire relief concert in Bright, Victoria, to lift the spirits of those impacted in the state's devastating summer fires. Few days ago, the singer announced her pregnancy through her new music video and is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom.

During the Instagram Live session after the music video premiered on YouTube, Katy claimed that her pregnancy is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep".

She even revealed her due date and said, "There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth -- literally -- but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," dropping subtle hints at her upcoming music album.