Pop singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom and guess what? She announced her pregnancy through her new music video. The superstar, who is also judging the American Idol, revealed the same in the music video of her new song titled Never Worn White, according to People.

During the Instagram Live session after the music video premiered on YouTube, Katy claimed that her pregnancy is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep". She even revealed her due date and said, "There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth -- literally -- but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," dropping subtle hints at her upcoming music album.

'We're excited and happy'

While the child will be the first for Katy with Orlando, the latter is father to a nine-year-old son Flynn with former wife Miranda Kerr. Nonetheless, she said that her partner cannot wait for the baby to arrive as she claimed, "We're excited and happy," as she ate some dried mango.

During the session, she even talked about her food craving and mentioned that she "literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse" She told her fans, "Foods that gross me out now are beef."

Her song, in fact, is more like a portrayal of her fears of commitment amidst her readiness for a life of happiness with another person. "Because I've never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you," she sings in the chorus. The song ends with Katy rubbing her belly in a white dress before showing off her baby bump.