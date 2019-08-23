Betrothed couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry who have been fiercely private about their love life will soon be tying the knot. While it hasn't been revealed when but Bloom assures that this wedding won't end in a divorce. Speaking to NBC's Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the actor opened up on the life he sees with his fiancée Katy Perry. During the interview, Bloom did express confidence as he stated that his second marriage won't end in divorce.

"It's important to me that we are aligned," Orlando explained. "I've been married and divorced and I don't want to do it again... and we're both fully aware of that. She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged." Bloom and Perry got betrothed on Valentine's Day this year. To pop the question, Bloom did come up with an elaborate date plan before he proposed to her. Divulging into details about his well-orchestrated proposal, the actor revealed, "To be honest, she loves a theme as you can see in everything she does. She loves a big moment." Clearly, he did get out of his comfort zone to pop the question.

Further speaking about his relationship with Perry, Bloom stated, "I'm still trying to get her to wrestle into the small moments. The cool thing about what we're doing, we're learning to do the small together. I think we're both fully aware that it's a mountain to climb and that that mountain won't stop, in terms of a relationship because I think that's what it is and I love to evolve and fortunately, she does too." The two have not decided on a date for their wedding yet. On this, Perry did comment as she mentioned in her interview on KISS Breakfast With Tom & Daisy, "[We're] definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?"

Orlando Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010-2013 and they co-parent their 8-year-old son Flynn. Meanwhile, Katy Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010-2012. Their marriage ended on a very bitter note as he asked for a divorce on the text. While Bloom and Kerr are on an amicable note with each other, their son Flynn has also developed a beautiful bond with his future stepmom.