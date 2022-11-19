In a reflection of sheer degradation of the moral fabric of society, 20 students ganged up to kill a voiceless and helpless dog on the street. The incident, captured in a video, has come to light on social media, showing students from Don Bosco Technical Institute, Zakir Nagar, Delhi carrying out the ghastly execution of a poor pregnant dog.

In the unsettling video, the poor animal can be seen screaming for help, a plea that definitely feel on deaf ears and dead souls. As the dog screams, one of them in the video can be heard saying, "Kill her man. Kill."

After the animal has been brutally killed, one of them drags the body on the ground and dumps her. While the unfortunate incident has created a furore on social media, it is yet to have the legal implications that it deserves.

What the law says?

Indian Constitution makes it a, "duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for all living creatures." The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, is an act to prevent the infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering on animals. The act entails a three-year jail term or Rs 25,000 fine or both for abusing, torturing, harassing animals.

Netizens demand probe, justice

Many termed the boys who killed the dog as, "a threat to humans as well and society in general." Several social media users tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, urging his government to take strict action against the perpetrators. "What kind of animals are these? Where is the Don Bosco Technical Institute on Twitter?" urged another angry user. "Will there be any action against the culprits or the voiceless will once again be a victim of our cruelty?" read another post.