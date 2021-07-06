Delhi-based Kaveri Bharadwaj who is also known as 'dog mother' on cyberspace recently revealed a shocking side of Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Center. People For Animal (PFA) activist Kaveri took to her Twitter on Monday to share a gut-wrenching video of a stray dog being thrashed on the ground by a para vet as the staff laughs.

She claimed that the videos have been allegedly sent to her by a reporter and show the sick side of stray dogs being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital in Delhi. In the video, the staff, engaged in a conversation, are talking about sending photos of the bleeding dog to Maneka Gandhi to receive funds.

Whistleblower threatened for her life

The videos were shared amongst animal rights activists on Monday and the matter was brought to the notice of Maneka Gandhi. However, according to video footage posted on Instagram Monday evening, the injured dog has died and the person who tried to bring the matter to light is being threatened for her life.

Instagram account Animal_help_media posted a video of a girl lying with the same beaten-up dog in her lap. The girl in the footage claims that she also works at SGACC and the dog in her lap is tag no. 1573 who was allegedly beaten up and tortured by two male para vets at the hospital. In the video, the girl alleges that the two para vets, Satyam and Pradeep of ICU2 at SGACC, tried to rape the female dog as she was found with heavy vaginal bleeding and a bloated stomach. The dog is no longer alive and passed away yesterday. The girl has also accused the manager of the shelter home of trying to save the two para vet staff and threatening her.

Virendra Arya, admin of the Animal_help_media page, who is helping her spread the word spoke to IBTimes regarding the matter. "We tried to register an FIR with the local police station but they are refusing to do so."

He also stated that the girl (name not revealed on request) who took the videos and brought the matter to light was harassed at work yesterday. She was not allowed to leave work until 7 pm even though her shift ends at 6. Scared to reveal more information on the phone, Arya said that they are in talks with an advocate to file legal proceedings in the matter and can give an update after consulting.

Netizens lash out at bogus animal love

Shalini Vig, founder of Festival of Hope Foundation shared, "Agast... so called shelters are being operated by monsters!#AnimalWelfare?? Please justify what's happening at your shelter @Manekagandhibjp @AmbikaShukla15 @pfaindia! Pls hear the guy.. pair kaat do..fund milega!Disgusting! #AnimalCruelty at its worst!"

Vishaka Talreja, an entrepreneur, found the video very sensitive to watch and wrote, "Sensitive content, but it was so important to share this. Absolutely shocking to see animal shelters are being run by these cold-blooded criminals!"

Pragati Khanna, Animal Rights Activist posted a set of pictures that seem like WhatsApp conversations with Maneka Gandhi. According to the messages reportedly sent by Maneka Gandhi circulating on social media, and an official update by the People for Animals (PFA) Twitter account, the two para vets have been booked by the police and so has been the girl. who recorded the incident instead of trying to stop the cruelty against the dog.

Trigger warning: Graphic video