Late Pratyusha Banerjee's parents have opened up about facing a major financial crunch after her death. The parents spoke about how they are living in a one-room house and are almost broke owing to the legal expenses of fighting her case. Pratyusha was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016.

Since then, her parents have been fighting the case against her then-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh of alleged abetment of suicide. Talking to Aaj Tak, Pratyusha's father has said that they lost everything and whatever little was left has been spent on fighting Pratyusha's case. He added that they have been taking loans to pay for the legal expenses. He also added that they are now living in a one-room house and his wife has also started working for financial reasons.

Rahul Raj Singh's two marriages

Rahul Raj Singh had pleaded innocence and revealed back then that they were going to get married in December, the same year. He had also spoken about how Pratyusha was debt-ridden owing to the loans her parents had taken in her name. Rahul tied the knot with Saloni Sharma in 2018. Rahul Raj had been married prior to this too. He had once said that Pratyusha knew about his first marriage. "Of course, she knew about it. My engagement was covered in newspapers. It was in full media glare. It was a mutual separation and the divorce came through in 2013."

The trauma of Pratyusha's death

A few months earlier, Rahul had said how his family and wife were helping him come out of the trauma of Pratyusha's death. "After Pratyusha, my life became like a story of TV show. And I'm still struggling for my happy life, but all this while I'm standing strong and I realised how my family and wife are helping to come out of this pain."