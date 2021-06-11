Vikas Gupta has revealed that he was in a relationship with late actress Pratyusha Banerjee for a short while. The director has revealed that back then, Pratyusha had no idea about his bisexuality. He added that she got to know about it only after their break-up. Gupta made the revelation in a latest interview. He also spoke about why the two parted ways and Pratyusha's boyfriend, Rahul Raj.

Dating Pratyusha Banerjee

Vikas Gupta told TOI that he has dated two women in his life, so far. He revealed that one of them was Pratyusha and the other one, he chose to keep it a secret. Gupta said that Pratyusha didn't know about his bisexuality before their breakup. "Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas."

Meeting Rahul Raj Singh

Pratyusha Banerjee was dating Rahul Raj Singh when she committed suicide. He was then charged with abetment to suicide. Talking about the same, Vikas said that he had met Rahul Raj at a party hosted by Pratyusha but didn't interact with him. He also added that when he went to the hospital to see Pratyusha after her death, he saw Rahul Raj Singh eating chips outside the hospital.

"The visual I remember of Rahul Raj Singh is he was eating chips outside the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I entered to see that Makrand Malhotra was around and he was calling up people. Pratyusha had dated Makrand (before Rahul) and that was the sweetest relationship of her life."