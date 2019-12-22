While Prathi Roju Pandage has managed to remain rock-steady at the ticket counters across the globe on Saturday, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler witnessed a steep decline in its collection at the worldwide box office on its second day.

Ruler had an edge over Prathi Roju Pandage in many aspects and a lot was written and said about the clash between the two movies. As predicted, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer received a decent opening and led the race at the worldwide box office on the first day, beating Prathi Roju Pandage.

Both the movies garnered mixed talk from the filmgoers, who said Ruler is meant for Balayya's fans, whereas Prathi Roju Pandage is a treat for the family audience. The word of mouth took a toll on the collection of Ruler and the other film remained strong. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "Prati Roju Pandaage holds well on Day 2 with Shows from the afternoon at par with Day 1. Ruler has seen a Huge Drop."

Prathi Roju Pandage is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 5.08 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday and its two-day total collection has reached Rs 12.09 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 7 crore for its distributors, who have spent Rs 18 crore on its global theatrical rights. The film has returned them 36.66 percent of their investment in two days.

As per early estimates, Ruler has collected Rs 1.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its second day, taking its two day total collection to Rs 8.50 crore gross. In two days, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 5.70 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 24 crore on its global theatrical rights. Its early trends show that the movie film will have a tough time recovering their investments.

Trade experts feel that it is set to become another flop for Balakrishna in 2019 after Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#Ruler Takes a Dismal Start. Balayya set to score a Rare Hat-trick of Disasters in a Calendar Year (2019) after Back to Back Disappointments earlier this year."