The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be heading back to power for a third term in the national capital territory with the party leading in over 50 seats of the 70-member Delhi assembly.

Former JDU leader and strategist for the AAP campaign in Delhi Prashant Kishor has thanked the voters of New Delhi. Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to thank Delhi for supporting Arvind Kejriwal. "Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India," he tweeted.

AAP requires 35 to form the government in 70-member Delhi assembly. On the other hand, the BJP is leading on 17 seats.

Victory of democracy in Delhi, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday described Aam Aadmi Party's triumph in the Delhi Assembly polls as the victory of democracy and said people did not want divisive politics.

Banerjee, who called up AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to congratulate him on his party's resounding success, later told media here that the BJP was losing every poll now.

"Democracy has won in Delhi. BJP is losing every poll everywhere. People do not want divisive politics," she said.

Development trumps communal politics: Stalin

DMK President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam took to Twitter saying, "I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi, on a massive mandate. This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country."

